Mexican regulators tell Amazon to wall off Prime TV, reveal its algorithms and open up delivery
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican regulators have ordered online retailers Amazon and Mercado Libre to reveal their algorithms, and wall off TV streaming to avoid stifling competition. Mexico’s Federal Commission on Economic Competition, known by it initials as COFECE, said in a preliminary finding late Tuesday that the two firms control 85% of online sales in Mexico. It said that market dominance created “an absence of real competitive conditions in the online retail market.” The commission said it has laid out corrective measures would include prohibiting Amazon from offering Amazon Prime Video streaming as an incentive for consumers to buy Amazon memberships.