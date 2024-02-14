Mexican regulators tell Amazon to wall off Prime TV, reveal its algorithms and open up delivery

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican regulators have ordered online retailers Amazon and Mercado Libre to reveal their algorithms, and wall off TV streaming to avoid stifling competition. Mexico’s Federal Commission on Economic Competition, known by it initials as COFECE, said in a preliminary finding late Tuesday that the two firms control 85% of online sales in Mexico. It said that market dominance created “an absence of real competitive conditions in the online retail market.” The commission said it has laid out corrective measures would include prohibiting Amazon from offering Amazon Prime Video streaming as an incentive for consumers to buy Amazon memberships.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.