Missouri high court upholds voting districts drawn for state Senate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld voting districts drawn for the state Senate against a challenge that claimed they had wrongly split some communities. The high court’s 5-2 decision Wednesday means the districts will remain in place for this year’s elections. A lawsuit had sought to force changes to districts in some St. Louis suburbs and in western Missouri’s Buchanan County. But the Supreme Court said the maps appropriately prioritized the importance of compact districts over keeping communities together. The case was one of several pending across the country based on redistricting done after the 2020 census.

