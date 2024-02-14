Missouri Supreme Court sets June execution date for convicted killer David Hosier

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has set an execution date for David Hosier, who is on death row for killing a Jefferson City woman in 2009. The court on Wednesday scheduled Hosier’s execution for 6 p.m. June 11 at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. It is the second execution in the state scheduled for this year. Brian Dorsey is scheduled to be put to death April 9 for killing his cousin and her husband in 2006. Hosier is 69. He was sentenced to death for killing Angela Gilpin. He had a relationship with Gilpin while she was separated from her husband, who also was shot to death in her Jefferson City apartment.

