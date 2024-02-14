Palestinians living in US will be shielded from deportation, the White House says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has announced that Palestinians living in the U.S. will be shielded from deportation as the Israel-Hamas war continues, citing “significantly deteriorated” conditions on the ground in Gaza. Palestinians will be covered under what’s known as “deferred enforced departure,” an authority used at a president’s discretion. The directive signed Wednesday by President Joe Biden effectively allows Palestinian immigrants who would otherwise have to leave the United States to stay without the threat of deportation. That protection will last 18 months. Biden said in a memo accompanying the announcement: “While I remain focused on improving the humanitarian situation, many civilians remain in danger.”

