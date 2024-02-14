Proposed TikTok ban for kids fails in Virginia’s Legislature

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A GOP legislative effort to prevent Virginia children from using the video-sharing app TikTok died this week in the Democratic-controlled Legislature. The bill was left in a House of Delegates committee after concerns were raised about how the ban would be enforced. Lawmakers also questioned why the General Assembly should single out one company at a time of rising concern from parents and lawmakers about the effect of social media on youth. The company says it works hard to protect teens’ well-being on the app. It also argues that bans like the one that was proposed in Virginia raise significant First Amendment concerns.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.