Putin says Russia prefers Biden to Trump because he’s ‘more experienced and predictable’

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin says that Russia would prefer to see President Joe Biden win a second term, describing him as more experienced than Donald Trump. Speaking in an interview with a correspondent of Russian state television released late Wednesday, Putin declared that he’s ready to work with any U.S. leader who is elected. But he noted unequivocally that he would prefer Biden’s victory when asked who would be a better choice from the point of view of Russia. Putin described Biden as “more experienced, more predictable,” adding that he’s a politician of the old formation.” Asked about speculation on Biden’s health issues, Putin responded that “I’m not a doctor and I don’t consider it proper to comment on that.”

