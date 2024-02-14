Retrial of former Czech Prime Minister Babis starts. He is accused of fraud in a $2 million case

PRAGUE (AP) — Former populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ retrial started after an appeals court dismissed a previous ruling acquitting him of fraud charges in a $2 million case involving European Union subsidies. The case centered around a farm known as the Stork’s Nest, which received EU subsidies after its ownership was transferred from the Babis-owned Agrofert conglomerate of around 250 companies to Babis’ family members. Later, Agrofert again took ownership of the farm. The subsidies were meant for medium- and small-sized businesses and Agrofert wouldn’t have been eligible for them. Babis has denied wrongdoing. The prosecution asked on Wednesday for suspended sentences, possible for such a crime in the Czech Republic, and fines.

