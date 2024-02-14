Rights groups concerned over welfare of detained Venezuelan attorney and activist Rocio San Miguel

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Representatives of nearly 10 human rights organizations have held a press conference, demanding the immediate release of a prominent attorney and activist detained last week. They expressed concern on Wednesday over Rocio San Miguel’s well-being and condemned her inability to access legal support of her choice. San Miguel was detained Friday. Attorney General Tarek William Saab has accused her, without offering any evidence, of having a link to a plot to kill President Nicolás Maduro and other officials and attack military units. San Miguel, 57, is specialized in researching Venezuela’s shadowy, often corrupt, armed forces.

