Sean Wang made a home movie. Now, he and his grandmothers are going to the Oscars

NEW YORK (AP) — The 29-year-old filmmaker Sean Wang can’t believe it, himself, but he’s going to the Oscars with his grandmothers. His Oscar-nominated short “Wài Pó and Nǎi Nai” is a deeply charming portrait of his two grandmothers: 96-year-old Yi Yan Fuei and 86-year-old Chang Li Hua. They’re in-laws but they act more like sisters. They live together. They read the newspaper together. They dance together. They sleep in the same bed and complain about each other’s farts. And now they’re going to the Academy Awards together.

