Second new Georgia reactor begins splitting atoms in key step to making electricity

ATLANTA (AP) — A nuclear power plant in Georgia has begun splitting atoms in the second of its two new reactors, in a key step toward providing carbon-free electricity. Georgia Power said Wednesday that operators reached self-sustaining nuclear fission inside the reactor at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta. That makes the heat that will be used to produce steam and spin turbines to generate electricity. Plant Vogtle’s Unit 4 is supposed to start commercial operation sometime before June 30. Unit 3 began commercial operations last summer, joining two older reactors that have stood on the site for decades. The new reactors are projected to cost Georgia Power and three other owners more than $31 billion.

