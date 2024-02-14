Snowy forecast prompts officials in Portland, Oregon, to declare state of emergency

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials in Oregon’s Multnomah County say they will declare a state of emergency Wednesday evening due to potential snow. The National Weather Service says up to 3 inches of snow could fall Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are also included in the forecast. Officials say four severe weather shelters will be opened in the county that’s home to Portland. Beds will also be added temporarily at an existing year-round shelter in the city. Officials say they’re ramping up outreach to people living outside and distributing cold weather gear. Free transportation will be provided to people seeking access to a warming shelter.

