Sony’s profit rises on growing sales of music, games, pictures, sensors
By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese electronics and entertainment company Sony’s profit rose 13% in October-December on growing growing sales of music, image sensors and video games. Tokyo Sony Corp.’s quarterly profit totaled 363.9 billion yen, or $2.4 billion, according to data released Wednesday. Quarterly sales for the maker of PlayStation game machines and Bravia TV sets rose 22%. Sales were robust across its diverse business divisions. An increase in sales of image sensors for mobile products and a favorable exchange rate also helped boost the company’s bottom line.