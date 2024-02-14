Thom Browne closes out NY Fashion Week with a black-and-white flourish and a nod to Edgar Allan Poe

NEW YORK (AP) — Thom Browne, ever the master showman of American fashion, closed out New York Fashion Week on a blustery Wednesday with his own wintry landscape. Browne blanketed the floor with fake snow and presenting his latest inventive designs, a flourish in black and white, to the words of Edgar Allan Poe’s chilling “The Raven.” With celebrities like Janet Jackson and Queen Latifah in the front row at a theater space on the far west side of Manhattan, Browne did what he does best, displaying feats of intricate tailoring and taking his time to weave a tale. His narrator was actor Carrie Coon of “The Gilded Age.”

