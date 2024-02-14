3 officers shot in Washington while attempting to make an animal cruelty arrest

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three police officers were shot in Washington and a fourth suffered minor injuries after someone suspected of animal cruelty opened fire on them Wednesday morning. The Metropolitan Police Department says the officers shot in the southeast part of the nation’s capital are expected to survive. The shooter remained barricaded inside a home hours after opening fire on police. Several roads in the area were closed and schools were locked down. The incident comes as the District of Columbia is struggling with a sharp rise in violent crime, which went up 39% in 2023. The increase was largely fueled by a rise in homicides and carjackings.

