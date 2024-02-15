A migrant smuggling boat capsizes off Panama, leaving at least 4 people dead and 2 missing

PANAMA CITY (AP) — At least four migrants have died and the search continues for two more who are missing after a boat carrying more than two dozen migrants capsized off Panama’s Caribbean coast in an apparent attempt to avoid the treacherous Darien Gap land route. Panama’s Public Safety Ministry said in a statement Thursday the boat carrying 27 people – mostly Afghans — capsized off the Guna Yala Indigenous area Wednesday. The dead included two women and a child. The ministry said that at this time of year, bad weather is often a factor in such accidents, especially those involving clandestine migrant smuggling attempts.

