Alaska woman gets 99 years for orchestrating catfished murder-for-hire plot in friend’s death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage woman will serve 99 years in prison for orchestrating the death of a developmentally disabled woman in a murder-for-hire plot, hoping to cash in on a $9 million offer from a Midwestern man purporting to be a millionaire. Denali Brehmer was sentenced in the 2019 death of her friend Cynthia Hoffman. Darin Schilmiller of New Salisbury, Indiana, was also sentenced last month to 99 years in prison. Authorities in 2019 said Schilmiller posed online as “Tyler,” a millionaire from Kansas when starting an online relationship with Brehmer. They hatched a plot to rape and kill someone, and the fake millionaire only asked for images from the death in return for payment.

