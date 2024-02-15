As Alabama eyes more nitrogen executions, opponents urge companies to cut off plentiful gas supply

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama carried out the nation’s first execution using nitrogen gas. Kenneth Eugene Smith was put to death in January when state prison officials replaced his breathing air with nitrogen gas, causing him to die from lack of oxygen. Smith shook and convulsed on the gurney for several minutes during his execution. The Alabama attorney general says the state will pursue more nitrogen executions in the future. Ohio also has introducted legislation to authorize nitrogen executions. Unlike with lethal injection drugs, the chief material in the execution, nitrogen gas, is readily available to purchase. But at least one company says it won’t supply nitrogen for execution and anti-death penalty groups hope others will do the same.

