Bradley Cooper laments lack of public awareness of Leonard Bernstein

NEW YORK (AP) — Bradley Cooper hopes his film “Maestro” will increase awareness about Leonard Bernstein. Cooper and actress Carey Mulligan spoke to a Lincoln Center audience after a performance of the movie’s music with conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, who made his New York Philharmonic debut. Cooper directed and starred in the movie, which was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including best picture and best actor and actress in leading roles. Cooper says “If you go to a coffee shop in New York City, let alone any other state in America, people have heard of ‘West Side Story’ but not Leonard Bernstein.”

