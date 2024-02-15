Brother of dead suspect in fires at Boston-area Jewish institutions pleads not guilty

BOSTON (AP) — The brother of a man suspected in four arsons involving Jewish institutions in the Boston area in 2019 has pleaded not guilty to charges he obstructed the investigation. Thirty-seven year old Alexander Giannakakis was working in security at the U.S. embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, when he was arrested by Swedish authorities in 2022. He was recently extradited. Giannakakis’ brother was hospitalized in a coma at the time he was identified as a suspect in February 2020. He died that year. Federal authorities did not name him. Giannakakis entered his not guilty plea Thursday. He is due back in court on Feb. 22.

