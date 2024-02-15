Cleveland-Cliffs to shutter West Virginia tin plant and lay off 900 after tariff ruling

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Cleveland-Cliffs is shutting down a northern West Virginia tin production facility indefinitely and plans to lay off 900 workers. The company says it will offer severance packages or opportunities for workers in Weirton to be relocated to its other facilities. The announcement Thursday follows an International Trade Commission ruling against imposing tariffs on tin imports from Canada, China and Germany. Anti-duping and counterveiling duties are levied against foreign governments that subsidize products so they can be sold below cost. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says the plant’s closing is an injustice to American workers and the principle of fair competition.

