Egyptian club Al Ahly cancels tryout for South Africa’s Mokoena over his support of a politician

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Egyptian soccer club Al Ahly has canceled a trial for South Africa midfielder Teboho Mokoena over his support of a politician. Al Ahly says in a statement Thursday that it is not going ahead with the try out for Mokoena next month after he expressed support for South African opposition party leader Julius Malema, who has been accused by some of regularly singing a song at rallies that incites racial hatred in his home country. Malema denies the song sparks hatred. Mokoena referred to Malema, the president of the Economic Freedom Fighters party, as “my favorite president in the country.”

