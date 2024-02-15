Fashionable fan apparel is in the spotlight. There’s still an untapped market for the NFL

Taylor Swift in January donned a red puffer jacket with boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce’s number for a playoff game. Within a month, that jacket’s designer, Kristin Juszczyk, scored a NFL licensing deal and had more than 1 million followers on Instagram. Her meteoric success story has illustrated the potency of a market for women’s sports apparel that merges fashion and fan culture. It’s also highlighted how hard it is for smaller, independent creators to break into the business — especially Black designers, who popularized and innovated sportswear-as-womenswear two decades ago.

By BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.