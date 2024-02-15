Israel complains after Vatican denounces ‘carnage’ and disproportionate response in Gaza

ROME (AP) — Israel has formally complained after a senior Vatican official spoke of “carnage” in Gaza. The Israeli Embassy to the Holy See called the comments by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican secretary of state, “regrettable.” Speaking Monday at a reception, Parolin condemned the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks against Israel and all forms of antisemitism. But he questioned Israel’s claim to be acting in self-defense by inflicting “carnage” on Gaza and said the response had been disproportionate. Israel has previously complained about the Vatican position on the war.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.