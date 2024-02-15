Jury convicts Iowa police chief of lying to feds to acquire machine guns

A federal jury has convicted a small-town Iowa police chief of lying to federal authorities to acquire machine guns. Prosecutors say he sold the guns for his own profit. The jury convicted 47-year-old Adair Police Chief Brad Wendt of conspiring to make false statements to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, making false statements to the agency, and illegal possession of a machine gun. He was convicted on 11 of 15 charges. Authorities have accused him of abusing his job as police chief to acquire the machine guns. His sentencing is scheduled for June 14.

