Louisiana State University running back charged with attempted second-degree murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana State University freshman football player has been arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder after a shooting last week that injured two people. The Union Parish Sheriff says Treyvion Antwan Holly also faces charges of aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon on a public roadway. Thursday’s arrest stems from a shooting on Feb. 9 in which two people suffered gunshot wounds. A spokesperson for Louisiana State University could not immediately be reached for comment. The 19-year-old Holly was being held on a $512,000 bond.

