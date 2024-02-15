Management issues at Oregon’s Crater Lake prompt feds to consider terminating concession contract

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Management issues at Oregon’s Crater Lake have prompted the federal government to consider terminating its contract with the national park’s concessionaire. Crater Lake Hospitality is a subsidiary of Philadelphia-based Aramark and is contracted through 2030 to run concessions such as food and lodging. A National Park Service official told The Oregonian that the agency plans to terminate the contract unless the company shows itself capable. The official didn’t specify a timeline of when that might happen. In recent annual reviews, the National Park Service has slammed Crater Lake Hospitality over poor facility maintenance and lack of staff training. The reviews also noted staff reports of sexual assault and harassment.

