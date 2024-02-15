Montana Rep. Rosendale drops US Senate bid after 6 days, citing Trump endorsement of opponent

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale is dropping his bid for the U.S. Senate less than a week after announcing he was running. Rosendale said Thursday that “the hill was just too steep,” citing a lack of resources and former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of fellow Republican Tim Sheehy for the race. It’s not clear if Rosendale will seek re-election to his U.S. House seat. Several other Republicans have already announced their intentions to enter that race, which is in a solidly GOP district.

By MATTHEW BROWN and AMY BETH HANSON Associated Press

