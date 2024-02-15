Montana’s Malmstrom air base lockdown lifted after active shooter report

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A lockdown has been lifted at an Air Force nuclear missile base in central Montana following a report of an active shooter. Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls says no shots were fired and nobody was injured after they announced the lockdown had been lifted Thursday. Officials were keeping visitors away from a building where a suspected “real world threat” was reported at about 10:30 a.m. An advisory to shelter in place was announced by the Great Falls Police Department for schools in the surrounding community. Police recommended private schools and daycares also shelter in place.

