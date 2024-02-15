Prison deaths report finds widespread missteps, failures in latest sign of crisis in federal prisons

WASHINGTON (AP) — A watchdog report has found that the kind of systemic failures that enabled the high-profile prison deaths of gangster Whitey Bulger and financier Jeffrey Epstein also contributed to the deaths of hundreds of other federal prisoners over the years. The scathing report found mental health care, emergency responses and the detection of contraband drugs and weapons were all lacking. It’s the latest sign of crisis at the federal Bureau of Prisons, where an ongoing Associated Press investigation has uncovered deep, previously unreported problems. The agency said it’s working to prevent suicides and conflicts that could lead to homicides.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.