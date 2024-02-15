Republican businessman Hovde to enter Wisconsin US Senate race against Baldwin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Multimillionaire Republican businessman Eric Hovde is planning to launch a bid for U.S. Senate against Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Hovde campaign spokesperson Ben Voekel said Thursday that Hovde will be announcing next week. Reelecting Baldwin to a third term is critical for Democratic hopes to maintain majority control of the Senate. Hovde has been laying the groundwork for a run for months, lining up support from the National Republican Senatorial Committee and hiring staff. He has also appeared at Republican events across the state.

