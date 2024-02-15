Senegal’s top election authority voids president’s decree to postpone Feb. 25 presidential vote

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s top election authority has voided the president’s postponement of a presidential election scheduled for Feb. 25 and its rescheduling in December, saying the moves were unconstitutional. A judgement approved by seven members of Senegal’s Constitutional Council cancelled the decree signed by President Macky Sall that postponed the election. The judgement also said that the National Assembly’s move on Feb. 5 to reschedule the vote for Dec. 14 also was “contrary to the constitution.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.