Trump wants to fire thousands of government workers. Liberals are preparing to fight back if he wins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has plans to radically reshape the federal government if he returns to the White House, from promising to deport millions of immigrants in the U.S. illegally to firing tens of thousands of government workers. Liberal organizations in Washington back President Joe Biden and say they expect Trump to lose. But they’re quietly putting up roadblocks just in case. A collection of activists, advocates and legal experts is promoting new federal rules to limit presidential power while urging Biden’s White House to prioritize regulatory changes, legal maneuvering and executive action. Trump supporters are trying to create a conservative government-in-waiting via an effort known as “Project 2025.”

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

