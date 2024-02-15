Turkey dispatches rescue boats after cargo ship with 6 crew sinks in Marmara Sea

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Officials say a search and rescue mission is underway after a cargo ship with six crew members on board sank in the Turkish inland Sea of Marmara, off Istanbul, amid high waves. The Turkish cargo ship, Batuhan A, was carrying dolomite used to manufacture cement, to the Turkish port of Gemlik when it sank on Thursday. Rescue boats were dispatched to the area after communications with the vessel was lost, the transportation minister said. Coast guard crews found an empty life raft in the area where the vessel is believed to have sunk. All missing crew members are believed to be Turkish nationals.

