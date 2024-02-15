Utah school board seeks resignation of member who questioned athlete’s gender

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah State Board of Education has voted to censure and seek the resignation of a board member whose social media post questioning the gender of a high school basketball player incited threats against the girl. The board voted unanimously Wednesday to reprimand and censure board member Natalie Cline and ask for her resignation by Feb. 19. The board will no longer allow her to attend meetings. The board said Cline violated policies that require members to respect student privacy and uphold state educator standards, including treating students with dignity and respect. Cline said the board did not give her due process.

