Zendaya stuns at ‘Dune: Part Two’ world premiere in vintage silver cyborg suit by Mugler

LONDON (AP) — Zendaya stunned Thursday at the “Dune: Part Two” world premiere in London in a silver cyborg suit. The co-star of the highly anticipated film hit the sand-strewn carpet in a silver robot suit straight from the archive of Mugler. It’s from the French fashion house’s fall/winter 1995 20th anniversary collection. Zendaya’s body-hugging armor outfit had sheer plexiglass inserts and built-in gloves she paired with matching silver heels. Mugler gave special thanks to her stylist, Law Roach, in an email detailing the vintage look. While the runway version included a matching headpiece, Zendaya opted for a short sleek hairdo and a blue diamond necklace from Bulgari.

