An accident at a construction site in Italy’s Florence kills 3 workers and leaves 2 missing

ROME (AP) — An accident at a supermarket construction site in the Italian city of Florence has killed three worker and left two others missing. The accident on Friday happened when a reinforced concrete beam toppled over a slab of a pre-fabricated building, which then collapsed. Local authorities said rescue teams are searching for the missing and that they fear the death toll could rise further. Three other workers who were pulled from the rubble were taken to local hospitals and were reported to be in critical condition. Tuscany region’s president, Eugenio Giani, said there were about 50 workers on the site at the time of the accident.

