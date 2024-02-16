Auto workers threaten to strike again at Ford’s huge Kentucky truck plant in local contract dispute

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union is threatening to go on strike next week at Ford’s largest and most profitable factory in a dispute over local contract language. The union said Friday that nearly 9,000 workers at the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville will strike on Feb. 23 if the local contract dispute is not resolved. If there’s a strike, it would be the second time the union has walked out at the sprawling factory in the past year. In October, UAW workers shut down the plant during national contract negotiations that ended with large raises for employees. The plant makes heavy-duty F-Series pickup trucks and the Ford Excursion and Lincoln Navigator large SUVs. A message was left Friday seeking comment from Ford.

