Biden plans to welcome Kenyan president to White House for state visit in May

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to welcome Kenyan President William Ruto to the White House in May, hosting a state visit after reneging on his promise to visit Africa last year. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Friday that the visit set for May 23 will seek to “strengthen our shared commitment to advance peace and security, expand our economic ties, and stand together in defense of democratic values.” Word of Ruto’s visit comes after Haiti announced this week that it is working on an official agreement with Kenyan officials to secure the long-awaited deployment of Kenyan police forces there. The White House also confirmed that Ruto will be honored with a dinner.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.