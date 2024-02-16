Compton man who may have been dog breeder mauled to death by pit bulls in backyard

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Compton man who may have been breeding pit bulls has been mauled to death in a backyard. Investigators say the 35-year-old apparently died Thursday night while feeding the dogs in a kennel area. The Sheriff’s Department tells KTLA that the dogs may have begun fighting and then turned on the man. The man’s name wasn’t released. Authorities say his girlfriend found his body Friday morning. Investigators say the man may have been breeding and selling pit bulls because eight puppies were among the 13 dogs found in the yard. The animals were handed over to LA County animal control officials.

