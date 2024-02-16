Donor heart found for NBA champion, ‘Survivor’ contestant Scot Pollard

A heart donor has been found for NBA champion and “Survivor” contestant Scot Pollard. Pollard’s wife said on social media “It’s go time!” Dawn Pollard asked for prayers for her husband, the doctors and the donor and his family. She called the organ donation “the most amazing gift of life.” Pollard turned 49 on Monday. He needed a transplant because of a genetic condition that was likely triggered by a virus he caught in 2021. The same condition killed his father, who died at 54. Pollard’s size complicated efforts to find a donor with a heart big enough to fit his 6-foot-11, 260-pound body. He was admitted to intensive care at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Feb. 7.

