Explosion at Virginia home kills 1 firefighter and hospitalizes 9 firefighters and 2 civilians

STERLING, Va. (AP) — One firefighter has been killed and nine others injured when an explosion in a Washington, D.C., suburb leveled a home where they were investigating a gas leak. Two civilians were also injured in the Friday evening blast. Officials say firefighters were called to the home in Sterling, Virginia, by a report of a gas smell shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday and a fiery explosion took place about 30 minutes later. Loudon County Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief James Williams says the blast and fire occurred while firefighters were inside the building. Williams says one firefighter was killed, while nine firefighters and two civilians were taken to hospitals with injuries ranging from limited to severe.

