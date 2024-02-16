German suspect in Madeleine McCann case goes on trial over unrelated sexual offense charges
BERLIN (AP) — A man who is also a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann has gone on trial over several unrelated sexual offenses he is alleged to have committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017. The 47-year-old German faces trial at the Braunschweig state court in northern Germany starting Friday on three counts of rape and two of sexual abuse of children. The suspect hasn’t been charged in the McCann case, in which he is under investigation on suspicion of murder. The proceedings were quickly adjourned until next Friday after a defense lawyer filed a challenge against a lay judge on the panel hearing the case.