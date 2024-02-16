Indian farmers strike to demand guaranteed crop prices as others attempt to march to New Delhi

NEW DELHI (AP) — Farmers are blocking highways and holding demonstrations in many rural areas in northern India to protest over a range of grievances that have also led tens and thousands to march toward the capital. The rural strike is also supported by some trade unions. Farmers in the northern states of Haryana and Punjab are holding sit-ins near toll plazas on major highways. Tens of thousands of farmers are demanding guaranteed crop prices, renewing a movement that succeeded in getting contentious agricultural laws repealed in 2021. They began marching toward New Delhi earlier this week but were blocked by police.

By SHEIKH SAALIQ and KRUTIKA PATHI Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.