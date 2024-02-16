Skip to Content
AP-National

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark wants more focus on team during final stretch now that NCAA record is broken

By
Published 4:00 AM

By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — More scoring records are in sight for Caitlin Clark, but right now the Iowa superstar is looking forward to a break from the chase. She passed Kesley Plum as the NCAA women’s career scoring leader Thursday night, putting up a school-record 49 points in a 106-89 win over Michigan and running her career total to 3,569. Clark said the record merits celebration. But she said the best part of basketball season is coming and that the team is the main thing rather than chasing records.

Article Topic Follows: AP-National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content