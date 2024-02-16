Missile fire targets ship off Yemen in the Red Sea, likely fired by Houthi rebels

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Missile fire has apparently targeted a ship off Yemen in the Red Sea. Friday’s assault is the latest attack suspected to have been carried out by Yemen’s Houthi rebels amid Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The ship’s captain reported an explosion nearby the ship in the Red Sea off the Yemeni city of Mocha. That’s according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Organization center. Yemen’s Houthi rebels did not immediately acknowledge carrying out the attack. However, the rebels typically take several hours before claiming their assaults. Since November, the rebels have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea over Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

