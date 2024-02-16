Nicaragua shuts down scouting association and several other social and religious groups

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaragua’s government has shut down the country’s scouting organization and seven other nongovernmental organizations, state media La Gaceta reported Friday, capping a crackdown that has seen the government toss out religious orders, charities and civic groups. Since mass social protests erupted in 2018, Ortega’s government has shut down or outlawed more than 3,500 NGOs, most of which have been closed in the past two years. Mounting restrictions have spurred the flight of hundreds of thousands of Nicaraguans from their country, with many landing in the United States and neighboring Costa Rica.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.