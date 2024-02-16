Philadelphia traffic stop ends in gunfire; driver fatally wounded, officer injured

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A traffic stop in a Philadelphia neighborhood ended in gunfire when authorities say the driver backed into the officer’s cruiser and then pinned him against a wall. That spurred the officer to fire several shots into the vehicle. The driver sped off. But was soon found wounded in the vehicle and died a short time later. The officer, who was on patrol by himself, tried to stop the car around 7 p.m. Thursday. The officer, who has served on the force for about eight years, suffered injuries to both legs and remained hospitalized Friday. The names of the driver and the officer have not been released.

