Prince Harry says he jumped on a plane to London after learning of King Charles III’s cancer

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry says he immediately arranged to go to London after his father, King Charles III, called to tell him he had cancer. Harry arrived from California less than 48 hours after Buckingham Palace announced on Feb. 5 that the king had cancer and had begun treatment. “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that,’’ Harry told the news program “Good Morning America” on Friday. The palace hasn’t revealed the type of cancer the 75-year-old king has, and the prince wouldn’t reveal any details about his father’s prognosis.

