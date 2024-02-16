Science experiment gone wrong sends 18 students, teacher to Tennessee hospital

GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a science experiment gone wrong at a Tennessee elementary school sent 18 students and a teacher to the hospital. Sumner County Schools said in a statement that third-graders at Vena Stuart Elementary in Gallatin were conducting science experiments Friday with an outside presenter. Several said they began feeling sick after an experiment with dry ice. Sumner County Schools’ Director Scott Langford said several children became nauseous and school administrators called emergency responders, who transported the group as a precaution. The school statement said everyone transported was in good condition and Langford said they were all released later in the day.

