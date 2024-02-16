Seven-time NASCAR champ Jimmie Johnson welcomes Creed to Daytona 500 with arms wide open

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson and Creed are headed to the Daytona 500. Legacy Motor Club reached an associate sponsorship deal with the band to give Creed a spot on the Toyota for Sunday’s Daytona 500. Creed decals that face the “Creed Tour In-Car” cameras are also plastered the inside of the car. The band was one of the most successful rock acts of the 1990s, selling more than 40 million albums. Creed won the Grammy for best rock song for “With Arms Wide Open” in 2001.

